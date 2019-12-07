|
|
Francis "Frank" Nehiley passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019, at his home, after a battle with lung cancer. He was the son of James Walter Nehiley of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and Mary Lou Shepard Nehiley of Everett. After the death of his mother, Mary, at age five, Frank was raised by his Uncle Peter and Aunt Josie (Nehiley) Shortell. Mr. Nehiley held a Journeyman's license in the sprinkler field, for 59 years as a member of Local 550 in Boston. Born in Boston, he lived in Braintree for 55 years. He graduated from Commerce High School in Roxbury. He entered the Air Force in June of 1952 and was Honorably discharged in June of 1956. He spent 20 months at Clark Air Force airbase in the Philippines during the Korean War. He was a Little League umpire for Braintree when his sons played in the Little League. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church Braintree was a collector at Mass for 20 years. He was also a member of the Couples Club of twenty years. He liked watching movies and watching sports including the Red Sox, the Patriots and Notre Dame. He leaves his wife, Eileen (Kent) of 61 years. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Francis "Frank" Nehiley of Warwick, R.I. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Jamie; his beloved son, Peter J. Nehiley and his wife Kristen of Hanson; and his beloved daughters, Eileen Nehiley of Houston, Texas, and Mary A. Nehiley of Kingston. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jeremiah and his wife Frances of Brookline and Edward and his wife Patricia (Kent) Nehiley of Holbrook. He leaves his twelve beloved grandchildren, April, Regina, Stephen, Justin, Amanda, Sirra, Nicole, Sabrina, Ryan, Kyle, Brendan, and Cameron; and four beloved great-grandchildren, Parker, Jacob, Jasmine and Lilah. Visiting hours will be at the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a gathering first at the Peck Funeral Home, at 9:30 a.m. going in procession to the funeral Mass which will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Rd., in Braintree. Burial to follow at the Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center and the Jimmy Fund at P.O. Box 970002, Boston, MA 02297-0002 or Dana_Farber.org/best. Please see www.peckservices.com for more information.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019