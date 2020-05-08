|
George J. Elias, 72, longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Boston, passed away on May 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after 6 long months of illness. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of Louise (Kinnon) Elias of Braintree, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. George was the devoted father of Lauren Elias Diver and George J. Elias Jr., married to Jennifer (Grimmel) Elias. His granddaughter, Brianna Riley Elias, was the light of his life over the past 2 years. George was the only son in a family of 11 children. He is survived by his sisters Joanne Abramo, June Morello, Elaine Elias and Antoinette Ciampa. He was predeceased by sisters Georgette Kellum, Loretta Ciampa, Sue McCormick, Shirley Ortiz, Mary Scafidi, and Eleanor Elias. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his Godson Victor Ortiz, and his best friend for over 50 years, Phil McLaughlin. George loved a good card game and would meet with family and friends whenever and wherever a game was planned. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, visiting hours will be limited to a small number of immediate family. A larger memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 8 to May 17, 2020