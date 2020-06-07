Geraldine E. Egan
Geraldine E. (Elliott) Egan, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Braintree, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Geraldine was a stay at home mom who enjoyed spending time with her children, doing crochet and sewing. After her children were grown, she worked part-time for Weymouth Savings Bank. She retired in 1999, at which time she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Geraldine will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Geraldine was the wife of the late Thomas P. Egan. Loving mother of Jeanette Casna of Keene, N.H., Thomas A. Egan and his wife Krista Egan of Frisco, Texas and Kelly Carey and her husband Wayne Carey of Shrewsbury, Mass.. Devoted sister of Marjorie Murphy and her husband Robert Murphy of Bridgewater, Mass., Paula Zanca and her husband Richard Zanca of Bridgewater, Mass., Jean Pinnetti and her husband Mark Pinnetti of Stoughton, Mass. and the late Barbara Wood and her husband James Wood of Randolph, Mass., the late James Elliott and his late wife Brenda Elliott and the late Harold Elliott. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Noir and his wife Danielle Noir of East Hampton, Conn., Brett Casna and his wife Chelsea Casna of Edgewater, Md., Wayne Carey of Shrewsbury, Mass., Gage Carey of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Joel Carey of Shrewsbury, Mass.. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Geraldine's family will remember and honor her life privately and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the HMEA's Autism Resource Central, c/o HMEA's Autism Resource Central, 712 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605 or https://www.autismresourcecentral.org/make-a-gift/. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Lois Carey
Family
