|
|
Gertrude Ann Stanton of Braintree, formerly of West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, died at Alliance Healthcare of Braintree, after a short illness, on September 12, 2019. She was 87 years old. Born in Boston to the late Patrick Stanton of Roscommon and Mary (Burke) Stanton of Galway. Gertrude was a nurses' aide for many years at Boston Lying-In Hospital for Women and at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center For The Aged in West Roxbury. Gertrude was preceded in death by all her dearly loved siblings, the late Martin Stanton and his wife Anne Stanton of Melrose, Mary Kelly and her husband William of Norwood, Margaret Coyman of West Roxbury, Edward (Jack) Stanton and his wife Marguerite (Peg) of West Roxbury and Dedham, Joseph Stanton of Braintree. Gertrude is survived by her sister-in-law, Claire Stanton, with whom she lived for the past 13 years, and by 29 nieces and nephews, 50 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great great-nieces and nephews. Gert was always very interested in all the activities and adventures of her many nieces and nephews. She loved being kept up to date on all their lives. Gertrude was a very devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Braintree. When she lived in West Roxbury, she attended daily Mass with her sister Margaret and sister-in-law Peg at Saint John Chrysostom. Gertrude and Margaret loved to hop on the bus and train to shop for bargains at Filenes, Jordan Marsh and Lord andTaylor, which they would present to various family members on special occasions. They were known as the Lovely Ladies Who Lunch and Shop. A Mass of Christian burial held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Saint John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to visit the William Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, West Roxbury prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or to www.mybrotherskeeper.org. For directions and guest book please visit www.gormleyfuneral.com. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019