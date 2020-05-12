|
Gertrude E. (Christian) Mills, of Braintree, formerly of Abington, passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in South Braintree, to the late Frederick J. and Theresa E. (Rogers) Christian, Gertrude worked for many years as a line leader in manufacturing for Sigma Instruments. She was married to the love of her life, Wally. Gertrude enjoyed spending time on her farm in Abington. She loved to tend and care for her horses and beautiful vegetable garden. Gertrude was a homemaker, who could do it all. She could be out on the farm fixing something one moment, and then get all dressed to the nines to go out on the town. Family was everything to Gertrude. She enjoyed hosting parties and playing card games with her sisters and brothers. Gertrude was truly a fun, loving and caring woman who will sorely be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Wallace C. "Wally" Mills, former Assistant Clerk of the House of Representatives from 1961-1968 and former Clerk of the House of Representatives from 1969-1982. Loving mother of the late Linda A. Boothby. Caring grandmother of John Boothby and his wife Cindy and the late Randy Boothby. Cherished great-grandmother of Ben Boothby. Devoted "Sis" of John Christian, Marjorie Bernasconi, Catherine Cullanine and her husband John and the late Henry and Lillian Christian, Wilfred and Barbara Christian, Allan and Hellen Christian and Winifred and Norman Gulbransen. Sister-in-law of the late Joseph Bernasconi. Gertrude is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gertrude's family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 12 to May 19, 2020