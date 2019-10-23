|
Giles B. Parker, of Braintree, passed away October 21, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born September 5, 1944 in Springfield, MA to Giles and Mary (Murphy) Parker. Giles graduated from Monson High School, Bridgewater State College and Boston University. He taught U.S. History and Economics at Norwood Senior High School until his retirement in 2008. During his 40 years of teaching he won many awards including: Norwood High's 2000 "Teacher of the Year", Junior Achievements "Outstanding Teacher" and the William Spratt Award for excellence in teaching from the Massachusetts Council of Social Studies. In addition to teaching, Giles was a head coach at Norwood first leading the boy's soccer team and then the girls basketball team for 35 years. He and his basketball teams amassed 462 wins, 12 Bay State League Championships and 23 MIAA tournament appearances. He won "Coach of the Year" honors from the Boston Globe, The Daily Transcript, Massachusetts Basketball Association and the NFICA in 1994. In 2015 he was inducted into the Norwood Athletic Hall of Fame. He was very proud of the fact that many of his players not only went on to play basketball at the collegiate level, but also went on to be successful high school and college coaches crediting him as their mentor. For many years he also coached his children in Braintree Little League and Braintree Summer Basketball. Giles is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Vera (Casey) Parker, his children Amy of Abington, Giles and Michelle (Lesko) of Braintree and Daniel and Colleen (Mullin) of Indianapolis and his grandchildren Aidan, Brigid and Calvin. In addition, he leaves his brother Thomas and his wife Margaret of Monson and his nephews Thomas, Timothy and David. He was predeceased by grandchildren Shannon, Caroline and Jake. He will be missed by his many cousins, friends, colleagues and players. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Atrium at Faxon Woods for their kindness and care while he was a resident. In addition, thank you to the staff and volunteers from Hospice of the South Shore for the care and compassion they provided to Giles and his family during his final days. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 24, from 3 | 7 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington Street, Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. If desired, donations may be made to Make A Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island in Giles' memory. www.massri.wish.org 133 Federal Street 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019