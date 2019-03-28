|
|
Gladys J. Clara (Vespaziani) Ferrazzi, age 87, of Quincy and Braintree, formerly of Scituate, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Quincy, surrounded by her loving family. Gladys was born in Scituate to the late John and Giovanna (Scarsilloni) Vespaziani. She was raised in Scituate and was a graduate of Scituate High School, Class of 1950. She had lived briefly in Braintree for the past two years, previously in Quincy for over sixty years. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Mario C. Ferrazzi. Devoted mother of William M. Ferrazzi and his wife Mary of Abington, Susan A. Petitti and her husband Tom of Quincy, and Brenda M. Greenspoon and her husband Steven of Stoughton. Loving grandmother of Michael Ferrazzi and his wife Roxanne, Joseph Ferrazzi, Jennifer Petitti, Thomas Petitti, Joshua and Matthew Greenspoon. Dear sister of the late Anna M. Phipps. Sister-in-law of Anna Quirk of Braintree. Clara is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Marys Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019