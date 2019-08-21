|
Harriette (Murphy) Burke of Braintree, formerly of N. Quincy, passed away unexpectedly in South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, August 20, 2019, at the age of 87. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Edmund Burke Jr.; and daughter of the late Edward L. Murphy Jr. and Alice (Cory) Murphy. She was born on May 17, 1932, in New Bedford. A graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1950, she was employed by Hardware Mutuals Insurance Company, Boston, for seven years, and the J.L. Hammett Company, Braintree, for 17 years. She was president of the Quincy Women's Club Juniors, President of the Noah Torrey/Colbert PTA, President and co-founder of the South Braintree Girls Softball League. She was an active participant in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in South Braintree where her roles included eucharistic minister, lector, money counter, bereavement group member, and visited the Braintree Rehabilitation Facility as a eucharistic minister. Harriette loved to travel and see the USA, take cruises, picture taking and making photo albums, go on roller coaster rides, and was passionate about anything red, white and blue, where she got one of her nicknames "Betsy Ross Burke". She was also called "Munga" by many of her grandchildren. She loved to volunteer and participate in events including the Links Fore Pink Golf Tournament, popcorn and fluoride distribution at Beaver Brook Elementary School in Abington, , and Jimmy Fund Marathon Walk. She was actively involved in Braintree and Abington town politics. She is survived by her children, Edward L. Burke and wife Sally of Temecula, Calif.; Carol B. Mahoney and husband William of Braintree, Susan M. Hill and husband David of Bridgewater, Brenda L. Pignone of Abington; Linda A. Darling and husband Wayne of Las Vegas, Nev., David E. Burke of Brockton; and Gail A. Burke-Desouza of Abington; grandchildren, Ryan Burke (wife Claire), Ginae Woodman (husband Garrett), Rebecca Hill, Sara Pignone (fiance Justin Murphy), Stephanie Darling, Brian Mahoney, David Burke (wife Elizabeth), Benjamin Pignone, Laura Hill, Aubrie Burke, Tim Burke, Nicholas Desouza, Zachary Desouza, Lindsay Mahoney, Criselda Burke, and Jennifer King; great-grandchildren, Grant Woodman, Genevieve Woodman, Ella Burke, and William Murphy; the grand-dogs Beauregard (Beau), Griffin, Jace, Lewy, Jax and grand-cat Nala. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Harriette may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 856 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message, www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019