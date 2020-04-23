Home

Helen E. "Bette" Collins (McMenamy), age 92, of Hanover, formerly of Braintree passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Tewksbury, she was raised in Dorchester and attended Boston Schools. She was a devoted wife and mother and lived in Braintree for many years. Bette was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge and was extremely devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Paul H. Mother of Lynne M. Hash and her husband Jason of Hanover, Kerry E. Duffy of Scituate, Eric G. Collins of Abington, Noelle Hohenleitner and her husband Todd of Hanover, Keith P. Collins of Quincy and the late P. Christian Collins and his wife Lily Tuleva of Hanover. Sister of Nancy A. Carter of N. Easton. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com .
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
