Helen F. (McDonald) Torney, age 97, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. Helen was born in South Boston, to the late Charles C. and Ellen F. (Harrington) McDonald. Raised in South Boston, she was a graduate of the former Gate of Heaven High School. She had lived in Braintree for sixty-four years, previously in South Boston. Widowed at a young age, Helen joined the workforce and began her career at the Blue Hills Regional High School where she worked for over twenty-five years and was the administrative assistant to the superintendent at the time of her retirement. Helen was a longtime active member of Saint Thomas More Parish and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of the South Boston Women's Club and the Castle Island Association. As a young woman, she was proud to have been an excellent swimmer and frequented the L Street Bath House. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing and traveling with her late sister, Mary Hurley, and her dear friends. Most of all, Helen was dedicated to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Samuel F. Torney. Devoted mother of Paul F. Torney and his wife Patricia of Mashpee and Florida, Patricia A. Torney Hackett and her husband Bud of Mashpee and Florida, William P. Torney of Weymouth, Robert F. Torney and his wife Sally of Shelburne, Vermont, and Michael P. Torney and his wife Elizabeth Foley of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Marissa Torney, Michael Torney and his wife Regan, William Torney and his wife Caroline, Katie Torney Sherrick, Patrick Torney and his wife Michaela, James and Liam Torney, Robert Torney and his wife Hannah, Samuel, John, Sean and Daniel Torney. Helen was also the much-loved great-grandmother of ten. She was the last of eight McDonald siblings from South Boston and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, November 2, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday, November 1, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Helens memory may be made to Team BIDMC 2020 please visit website https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/bidmc-boston2020/samtorney1. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019