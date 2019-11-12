|
|
Henry F. Thorne, Jr. of Wallingford, PA passed away November 6, 2019 at the age of 76 from complications of congestive heart failure. Born in 1943 in Brockton, MA to Henry F. Thorne and Dorothy W (Trott) Thorne of Braintree, MA. Hank is survived by Olivia, his wife and friend of 54 years; his daughter, Beth, her husband Chris , 2 grandchildren, Tyler and Mackenzie Smith of Millis, MA; his sister, Beverly Aitken of Middleboro, MA, nieces Patricia Boyle and Lisa Acero; and brother-in-law, Alan Loughnan of SC. Hank graduated from Braintree High School in 1961, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1965, then served in the US Navy for 5 years as a Naval Intelligence Officer, before attending the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania where he received his MBA in 1972. He served in many positions as a banker at Southeast National Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Howard Savings Bank before becoming President of DNB First for 14 years before retiring. He began working at Asian Bank part time in 2010 and was Chairman of Board at the time of his death. Hank was always involved in community activities and served on the boards of Helen Kate Furness Library, Chambers of Commerce in Delaware and Chester County, United Way, Women Against Rape, Chester County Economic Development Council, Community College and Hospital Boards. At the time of his death, he was on the board of Chester County 2020, volunteering at Helen Kate Furness Library on Monday mornings and running the League of Women Voters of Central Delaware County Hot Topic Luncheons which he helped create in fall 2007 with his recently deceased friend Jaydee Miller. He loved sharing his passion for the Outer Banks, sitting and walking on the beach, bird watching, reading, golfing, painting, pottery, sports, cars, a good beer, discussions with friends in the Friday breakfast group and troubleshooting mechanical and organizational problems. A visitation will be held at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media PA 19063 on Saturday November 16th from 10:00-11:30AM with a memorial service at 11:30am followed by lunch. The family welcomes all of Hanks friends to join them in celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the League of Women Voters of Central Delaware County, PO Box 131, Wallingford, PA 19086 | www.lwvcdc.org or Helen Kate Furness Library, 100 N. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA | www.hkflibrary.org. Condolences: www.msbfh. com
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019