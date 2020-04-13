|
Hon. Richard S. Kelley, 95, of Braintree and Kennebunkport, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Cronin Kelley, he is also survived by his seven children, Kathleen Padis (Alexander), Elizabeth Gallagher, Atty. Richard S. Kelley, Jr. (Day Ann), Dr. Paul Kelley (Samuel), Barbara Kelley (Bruce), Atty. Laurence Kelley (Dianna), and Atty. J. Peter Kelley (Roma); and his five stepchildren, Margaret MacKenzie (Kenneth), Regina Proman (Joseph), Grace Greene (John), Mark Cronin (Ed), and Francis J. Cronin, Jr. (Christine). He also leaves behind his adoring 23 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many devoted nieces and nephews. Son of the late David J. Kelley, Esq. and Grace (Kennedy) Kelley, he was preceded in death by his first spouse, Barbara (Fahey) Kelley, a son-in-law, James Gallagher, as well as his siblings, David J. Kelley, Jr., Grace Breslin, James Kelley, Margaret Wall, Mary Kelley, and Dr. John Kelley. He graduated from Boston College High School, the College of the Holy Cross (class of '46) and Boston University School of Law. During WW II he was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy, serving as a communications officer aboard an LST. He worked both in private practice and as an Assistant District Attorney in Middlesex County. Active in politics, he was the Somerville campaign manager for John F. Kennedys senatorial re-election campaign. In 1979 he was appointed an Associate Superior Court Judge, retiring from the bench in 1994. He continued working part-time for some years as a mediator and arbitrator. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Archdiocesan Inner-City Scholarship Fund at www.csfboston.org, or to Boston College High School at www.bchigh.edu. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020