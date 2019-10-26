Home

Ione J. (Tantardini) Christine, age 102, a longtime Braintree resident, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ione was born in Quincy, to the late Robert and Martha (Abate) Tantardini. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1934. She had lived in Braintree for sixty-seven years, previously in Quincy. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker and, as a young woman, had worked as a dance instructor. Ione was an accomplished knitter and enjoyed bird watching. Most of all, Ione was devoted to her family and especially to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Beloved wife of the late H. Edward Christine. Devoted mother of Robert E. Christine and his late wife Judith of Raynham, Phillip W. Christine of Los Angeles, California, Richard A. Christine and his wife Cynthia of Waterboro, Maine, Gail P. Brownell of Nashua, New Hampshire, and the late Stephen P. Christine. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Dear sister of Ruth Grassi of Austin, Texas. Ione is also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. For those who wish, donations in Iones memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Quincy, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
