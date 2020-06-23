Scott and family, I'm so sorry for your loss.

Mr. Adler was one of the volunteer interviewers during my big interview to become a Ouimet Scholar and I'll never forget how comfortable he made me feel when I walked into the room, making me laugh and shaking out the nervous jitters. Later, when I worked at Ouimet, I was always so glad to see him arriving at each and every event. He was such a great guy to me and so many other Scholars, my thoughts and prayers go out to you all.

Danielle Pourbaix