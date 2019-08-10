|
James F. Galvin, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Cribben) Galvin; devoted father of Beth (Galvin) Rea and her husband Michael of Braintree, Dennis Galvin and his wife Samantha of Hanover; cherished grandfather of Amelia, Leo, Ellie Kate, Maggie and Annabel; dear brother of Gerald Galvin and his wife Laurel of Yarmouthport and Marilyn (Galvin) Saunders and her late husband Richard of Woburn. He was predeceased by his siblings, Marian Galvin SND of Ipswich, John Galvin of Winchester, William Galvin of Hingham, and Kevin Galvin of Somerville; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Mahoney of Hingham. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Joanne Galvin of Winchester, Denise Galvin of Hull, and Ann Mahoney of Hingham; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is now reunited with his parents, Patrick and Lilian (Murray) Galvin of Somerville. Jim was a native of Somerville and a longtime resident of Braintree. He retired from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a longtime employee in the Bursars office. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and was always giving to those in need. An inspiration to all who knew him, he, and his smile, will be forever missed. Visiting hours will be held at the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, on Tuesday, August 13, from 5-8 p.m. There will be a gathering at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Retirement Fund, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019