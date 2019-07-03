|
James "Jim" Marinelli, 60, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, after more than two years courageously battling pancreatic cancer. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marianne (Murray) Marinelli; his son, Christopher Marinelli and his wife Jayne of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; his daughter, Elena Nee and her husband Robert of Braintree; his daughter, Andrea Marinelli and her fiance Thomas Sheldon of Quincy; and his daughter, Gina Marinelli of Braintree. He was the cherished grandfather of Shea Katherine Marinelli and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of three more grandchildren. He was the son of Vincent Marinelli of Salem, N.H., and the late Mary "Bertie" Marinelli. In addition, he leaves behind six siblings, Patricia Marinelli of Abington, Joseph Marinelli of Johns Creek, Ga., Robert Marinelli of Derry, N.H., and Cheryl Marinelli, Tina Doherty, and Pietro Marinelli, all of Salem, N.H., along with many more close family members and friends. Visiting hours celebrating his life will be held Friday, July 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry St., Quincy. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy. Burial to follow at the Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jims memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Assisting the family is Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, Quincy. www.HamelLydon.com
Published in Braintree Forum from July 3 to July 11, 2019