James Thomas South of Braintree passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at age 76. The son of the late Robert "Pete" and Georgina (Gillan) South, he was the beloved husband for 51 years of Alice M. (Forbes) South, both lifelong Braintree residents and childhood friends; loving and devoted father of Dan South and his wife Kellie of Braintree, Katie Hooper and her husband Ken and the late Michelle South. Jim's greatest joy was making his grandchildren smile; Maddie, James and Mila will miss him terribly. The brother of Robert South and his wife Ann of Braintree, he was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Jean South; and is also survived by his nieces, Lisa Cushing and Laura Cochrane. Jim was proud to have served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He joined the Braintree Fire Department in 1967, a career that he loved, retiring as Deputy Chief after 37 years. He was so proud that his son Dan followed in his footsteps and joined the Braintree Fire Department in 2002. Jim continued working part-time for Union Towers and in the winter you could always find him driving the snow plow. As a lifelong member of Union Congregational Church, Jim was often found behind the scenes videoing services and working the sound board. He served as the church moderator for 20 years and was also a deacon. He was on the Union Towers Board of Directors. Much of Jim's free time was at the South Shore Model Railway Club and Museum in Hingham where he made great friends who shared in his hobby. Jim was always going out of his way to do for others but took time to relax by the pool and enjoyed spending time with his family vacationing on Cape Cod each summer. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 74 Commercial St., Braintree. Burial with military honors is at Village Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Union Congregational Church, 74 Commercial St., Braintree, MA 02184 or the South Shore Model Railway Club and Museum, 57 Bare Cove Park Dr., Hingham, MA 02043. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019