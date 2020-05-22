|
James Vincent "Jamie" Williams, of Quincy passed away peacefully on May 16 after a brief illness. Beloved brother to Marianne Williams of Quincy and Stephen Williams and his wife Debra of Braintree. Proud uncle to Melissa Williams, Danielle Williams and Odin Boyd of Quincy and Kara Williams of Braintree. Jamie was son to the late James and Mary Williams and brother to predeceased Paula and Anthony Williams. Jamie leaves behind extended family Thomas Johnston, Diane and Billy Speranzo, Betty McKenzie and the Flemings. Jamie loved taking care of his furry friends Bubba, Molly and Gizmo. Jamie had a passion for fishing, gardening, cooking, helping others, traveling in his younger days and maintaining his house in Quincy. His meatballs and sauce and annual lobster/clambake will be sorely miss-ed. He loved watching Odin on the ballfields whether rooting him on at baseball, football or basketball. He was especially proud of Odin when he donned the catchers equipment. Jamie was an all-star catcher at St. Johns Little League and he was a tremendous softball pitcher in various leagues on the South Shore. He was an avid fan of all Boston teams and was spoiled with all of our winning. Jamie was educated at St. Johns School, Archbishop Williams High School (class of 1970) and Salem State College. In light of current events a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 22 to May 29, 2020