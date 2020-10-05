1/1
James W. Castle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. "Jim" Castle, age 88, of North Attleboro, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boston Medical Center. Born in Rockville Centre, New York, to the late John T. and Ann V. (Callan) Castle, he was raised and educated in Lynbrook, New York. James graduated from the State University of New York Maritime College. He had lived at The Branches of North Attleboro for the last year, previously in Braintree for close to sixty years. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve. Jim was a mechanical engineer. He began his career with Bethlehem Steel Corp. and General Dynamics Corp. at the former Fore River Shipyard, where he would meet his wife. He later worked for Stone & Webster in Boston. After retirement, Jim worked for Stop & Shop in Braintree. Jim was a longtime parishioner of the Church of Saint Clare in Braintree, and enjoyed participating in the church's bowling league. He played in the Over the Hill Softball League for many years. He was the co-founder of the South Braintree Girls Softball League, which he was also a coach, and established an umpiring school. He had many interests and hobbies which included: reading, crossword puzzles, camping, walking, gardening, bird watching, listening to music, watching movies, tinkering around the house, and Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. Most of all, Jim was devoted to his family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband for fifty-nine years of Carol A. (Marinelli) Castle, who died on April 23, 2020. Devoted father of Kathleen A. Bristow and her husband Paul of Norton, Marianne Schwenzfeier and her husband Bruce of Hingham, and John F. Castle and his wife Julie of Burke, VA. Loving Papa of Kaitlin Scopa and her husband Mark, Michael Tesoro, Sarah Schwenzfeier, Steven Schwenzfeier, Alexandra Castle, and Jason Castle. Loving Big Papa to Isabella Scopa and Camrin Scopa. The last of six siblings, he was pre-deceased by John T. Castle Jr., William F. Castle, Anne M. Milano, Thomas J. Castle, and Mary R. Hayes. James was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 7, from 4 - 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Thursday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Jims memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Blue Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved