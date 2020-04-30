|
|
Janet L. (McLaughlin) Riley, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 25, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in Boston, Janet was brought up in Wollaston and made Braintree her home for the past 51 years. Janet graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended Boston University. Janet worked for many years with her late husband Paul, and then with her sons in the family business, Riley Brothers Construction. Janet's love for life and her happy, upbeat disposition managed to brighten anyone's day. She loved music, always had a song in her heart and loved to dance. She had a knack for decorating and enjoyed entertaining. She was truly the heart of her family and will be forever missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Janet was the loving wife of the late Paul L. Riley. Devoted mother of Greg Riley and his wife Sara of Boston, Pam Eddy and her husband Bill of Marshfield, Tim Riley and his wife Jessica of Braintree and Chris Riley and his wife Jen of Braintree. Loving sister of Phil McLaughlin and his wife Donna of Wollaston and the late Richard McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin and Rosemary Gallagher. Also survived by 10 grandchildren who were the light of her life; Alison, Paul, Shannon, Charlie, Ann, Mary, Lauren, Colleen, Grace and Leo. Janets family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside service in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washigton St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020