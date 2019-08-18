|
Jason Charles Abell, Age 48, died unexpectedly in Gardner, MA on August 13, 2019 from complications due to diabetes. Jason served in the United States Coast Guard on the USCGC Tahoma. During his time in the Coast Guard, Jason earned multiple distinctions including the Humanitarian Service Medal and National Defense Medal during the Persian Gulf War. He completed his service as a member of the final crew of the Marshfield Coast Guard Station. After the Coast Guard, Jason served as an Assistant Harbor Master in Duxbury for two years before joining the Marshfield Police Department where he served as a patrolman for 12 years. Jason was happiest spending time with his three children and family. He loved the ocean and spent many happy hours fishing, especially on Marthas Vineyard, a place he truly adored. As a teen, Jason would spend the entire night on the beach in hopes of landing a striper during the Marthas Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. Jason is survived by his father and mother, Charles and Karen; his brother Joshua and wife Rachael; Lora and their children Liz,William, and Riley. Jason was predeceased by his brother Matthew Abell. A viewing and memorial service will take place at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Tuesday, August 20th from 9am-11am; a burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne. Contributions in Jasons memory may be made to the Massachusetts Veteran's Outreach Center, by mail to 268 Central Street, Gardner, MA 01440 or by visiting the website veterans-outreach.org. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneral home.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019