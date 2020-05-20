Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Jean M. (Mitchell) McNamara, 82, of Braintree, formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Johanna (Powers) Mitchell. Beloved wife of William R. McNamara. Loving mother of Joanne Concannon and her husband Michael of Weymouth and Jean Lorenz of Weymouth. She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer, Michael William, and Joseph. Sister of Mary McDonald of Springfield and the late Josephine Gonyer, Anna Mooney and Frederick Mitchell. Aunt to many adoring nieces and nephews. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed summer vacations in Maine with her family. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the at stjude.org. Jeans family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside service in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. A memorial Mass in her honor will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 20 to May 27, 2020
