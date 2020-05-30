Jean Pickett, 98, of Braintree, passed away from this earth on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Pickett, and her son, Wayne Pickett. She was the daughter of Alexander Narplucka, of Minsk Russia and his wife Carolina Madej Narplucka of Pasada, Austria. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Erwin and her husband Robert of Portsmouth, RI; her grandson, Dr. Brian Erwin and his wife Dr. Cyra Erwin, and their children, namely, of Millbrock, NY; and her granddaughter, Christina Erwin and her husband Rob Purdy of Laconia, NH. Funeral services are private. Donations in her honor, may be made to the Wayne R. Pickett Scholarship Fund at the Massasoit Community College. She is in the care of Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, in Braintree.



