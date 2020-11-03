Jo Ann (Bernardi) La Puma of Braintree, passed away on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 75. Jo Ann was born in Framingham, to the late Americo and Camilla (Manzi) Bernardi. For many years, she was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Braintree, helping with their Wednesday Night Dinners they held. Jo Ann faithfully volunteered at the Braintree Community Food Pantry, as well as coordinating "Thank You Platters" for the Police and Fire Departments. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jo Ann had the gift of hospitality, always hosting and cooking for family gatherings. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter meant everything to her. Jo Ann enjoyed the time she spent with them and watching them grow. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of Anthony La Puma. Loving mother of Robert Connella and his wife Kimberly of Whitman and Dawn Connella Enos and her husband Michael of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa Barden, Amanda Wikman and her husband Carl, Jessica Enos, Tyler Connella, Sarah Enos, Nicholas Enos and Nathaniel Enos. Great-grandmother of Kaia Wikman. Devoted sister of the late William Bernardi and Virginia Salkowski. Sister-in-law of Kathy Bernardi. Jo Ann is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Grace Church, 14 Storrs Ave., Braintree. All must follow the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, 10 a.m. in Grace Church, 101 Wales Avenue, Avon. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate
. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.