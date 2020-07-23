Joan G. (Griffin) Hurlburt, entered into eternal life on July 21, 2020, after a brief illness, at her recent home in Pembroke. Joan was born in Boston to Vincent and Mary (OSullivan) Griffin. Beloved wife of the late Peter A.Hurlburt. Devoted mother of Peter M. and his wife Ronda of Norton, Patricia Fabricius and her husband Theo of Pembroke, Timothy and his wife Rhonda of Union, Maine, and Theresa Tosone and her husband John of Pembroke. Beloved sister of Vincent and his wife Betty Griffin of New Hampshire, Theresa Grise of Connecticut, Gerald Griffin of Boston, and the late Mary Griffin, John Griffin, Eugene Griffin, and Patricia Griffin. Adoring Nana to Beth Dombrowski and her husband James of Stoughton, Nicole McCann and her husband Jason of Plymouth, Timothy, Meghan, Christopher, Griffin, Noelle, Jack, Nathan, and great-granddaughter, Lyra. Loving friend to her extended family, Margaret, Nathan, Laura, Sean and Mark Collins. Joan enjoyed a cup of tea with friends, making cakes for all celebrations and spending time surrounded by family. She will be remembered by all for her unconditional love, consistent kindness and strong faith. All are welcome to join with her family at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:50 a.m. Fr. Kwang Lee will officiate. A procession will assemble in front of the cemetery office across the street from the cemetery entrance. Social distancing and face masks are in order. Due to current restrictions there will be no wake or gathering after the burial. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Joan's life. Funeral arrangements by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Pembroke Council on Aging, 144 Center Street, Pembroke, MA 02359 or The Firehouse Pantry, P.O. Box 435, Bryantville, MA 02327. For messages and directions, visit clancylucid.com
.