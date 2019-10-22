Home

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare's Church
Braintree, MA
Joan M. Pucillo Obituary
Joan M. (vanLith) Pucillo of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on October 20, 2019. Joan worked as a speech therapist in the Whitman and Boston Public School systems for many years. She sang in the church choirs at Sacred Heart Church and St. Albert the Great Church and looked forward to performing in the annual Showtime plays at Sacred Heart. Beloved wife of the late Gerald L. Pucillo, she was the devoted mother of Jerry Pucillo and his wife Liz of Weymouth, Denise Neville and her husband William of Hanson, Paula Schenkel and her husband David of Md., Tony Pucillo and his wife Chris of Hull, Joanne D'Amico of Braintree, John Pucillo of Quincy, Lisa Cosgrove and her husband Paul of Duxbury, Mike Pucillo and his wife Peg of Braintree and the late Angela Pucillo; loving sister of the late Louise McDonald; cherished Nana of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
