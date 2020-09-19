1/1
Joanne F. Pistorino
Joanne F. (Berry) Pistorino, of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Pistorino. Joanne is survived by her daughter Donna Pistorino-Frederick and her husband Shane of Seaside Heights, NJ; sons Robert P. Pistorino and his wife Mary of Braintree; and John F. Pistorino of Whitman. She is also survived by her sisters Maureen Choate and her husband Edwin of Brockton; and Patricia Leahy and her husband Jack of SC. Beloved Grammie of Melissa, Ryan, Brian, Paige, Brooke, Domenic, Frances, John, William and Joe. She was loved by all her nieces and nephews, and by the many, many friends she made during her life. Joanne was a 48 year resident of Braintree. She was a president of the Catholic Woman's Club and a President of the Lady's Sons of Italy. An avid gardener she loved music and anything IRISH. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, Monday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
