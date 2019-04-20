|
John A. Kelley, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Braintree and Meredith, N.H., passed away on April 18, 2019, at the age of 92. John was born and raised in Boston and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in 1944. John proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He worked as a manager for The New England Telephone Company for 30 years. John had a passion for amateur radio his call sign was K1NCL. He was a wonderful and caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Callahan) Kelley. Loving father of John Kelley and his wife Patricia of Falmouth, William Kelley of Plymouth, Teresa Kelley of Dania, Fla. and Marie Leuchte and her husband Paul of Northborough. Devoted brother to the late Edith Nastasia. Caring grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass celebrated on Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to www.lighthousepalmbeaches.org . To leave a sympathy message, please visit our website at www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019