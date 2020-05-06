|
John E. Hartmann Sr. age 88, of Braintree entered into eternal life on May 4, 2020. John grew up in Roxbury and lived in Dorchester before moving to Braintree 50 years ago. Mr. Hartmann was an army veteran during the Korean War. He received a master's degree from Bentley University. Mr. Hartmann worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as an accountant for the State Comptroller's Office. His favorite pastimes were watching sports, playing cribbage, the lottery and vacationing at Salisbury beach. He was a member of the American Legion Post 86, in Braintree. Beloved husband of the late Grace L. ( Macello) Hartmann. Devoted father of Gina M. Murphy and her husband Paul of Braintree, John E. Jr. and his fiance Patricia of Braintree and the late Grace Sullivan. He is survived by his son-in-law Kevin Sullivan of Weymouth. Brother of Gertrude "Trudy" Palingo of South Boston, Mary Durfee of Braintree and her late husband William, the late Francis "Sonny", and Rosemarie Regan. Loving grandfather of Kevin Sullivan Jr. Kelly Ballard, Scott Sullivan, Graceanne Sullivan, Paul Murphy Jr., Matthew Zager, Stephen Murphy, and 5 great-grandchildren. Private entombment in Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree. His funeral Mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Chelsea Soldiers Home Activity Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, Ma 02150. To leave a message, see ClancyLucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 6 to May 13, 2020