John F. Capavella, of Braintree, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, September 16, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 87. Born in Boston, John grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. He then attended Boston University, where he received his master's degree in Communications. John had a long and successful career in the broadcasting field where he covered sports for WHDH. He was also a longtime sports columnist for the Braintree Forum, writing a weekly column named "Johnny on the Spot". Later in life he changed careers and began teaching high school which he did until his retirement. John was an active member of the Braintree community where he was a member of the Braintree Lions Club, Sons of Italy and co-hosted a weekly cable television show with Paul Agnew called "The Great American Songbook". Music was his passion and he enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends. He was still busy playing gigs right up until the Covid-19 pandemic kept him at home. John was the husband of the late Dorothy (Callahan) Capavella. Loving father of Dorothy Aiello of Rockland, Christine Emord and her husband Joseph of Carver, Joan Shaughnessy and her husband James of Hanover and Jaclyn Bova and her husband Gerard of Sandwich. Brother of Robert Capavella of Winthrop and Dolores Capavella of Duxbury. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, John will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 21, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. and a burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.