1/
John F. Capavella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Capavella, of Braintree, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, September 16, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 87. Born in Boston, John grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. He then attended Boston University, where he received his master's degree in Communications. John had a long and successful career in the broadcasting field where he covered sports for WHDH. He was also a longtime sports columnist for the Braintree Forum, writing a weekly column named "Johnny on the Spot". Later in life he changed careers and began teaching high school which he did until his retirement. John was an active member of the Braintree community where he was a member of the Braintree Lions Club, Sons of Italy and co-hosted a weekly cable television show with Paul Agnew called "The Great American Songbook". Music was his passion and he enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends. He was still busy playing gigs right up until the Covid-19 pandemic kept him at home. John was the husband of the late Dorothy (Callahan) Capavella. Loving father of Dorothy Aiello of Rockland, Christine Emord and her husband Joseph of Carver, Joan Shaughnessy and her husband James of Hanover and Jaclyn Bova and her husband Gerard of Sandwich. Brother of Robert Capavella of Winthrop and Dolores Capavella of Duxbury. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, John will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 21, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. and a burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved