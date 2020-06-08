John J. Gaine
1958 - 2020
John Joseph "Big John" Gaine, of Braintree, originally from Hyde Park, born January 19, 1958, passed on June 3, 2020. John was a member of the Laborers Local 223 out of Dorchester for forty years. A devoted husband to Jo Ann (Hernon) Gaine for 39 years. A proud son of Brigid (Pat) Gaine and the late James Gaine of Holbrook. A proud father to Derek Gaine (and wife Erin Gaine) of Hanover, Bryan Gaine (and wife Andrea Gaine) of Braintree and Trisha Gaine (and loving boyfriend Kyle Hall) of Rockland. He left behind six beautiful grandchildren; Mckalah, Dylan, Rylee, Keegan, Evelyn, and Olivia. A loving brother to Tim Gaine of Holbrook, Jim Gaine of Pembroke, and Michael Gaine of Weymouth. Played basketball, the game he loved for 30 plus years and made so many friends along the way. Loved watching his grandchildren play basketball and was their biggest supporter. It brought so much joy to him to see his grandkids love the game of basketball. A graduate of Milton High School Class of 1976. Respected and loved by all. John's family will honor and remember his life with a graveside committal service on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of John Gaine may be made to the Mass General Center for Lymphoma in honor of Dr. Jeffrey Barnes. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Ma 02114. Please make out checks to 'MGH Center for Lymphoma' and include 'John Gaine' on the memo line. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blue Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
