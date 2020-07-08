John J. Stephens Jr., age 72, of North Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Dorchester. He was the son of the late Florence (Lind) and John J. Stephens, Sr. Older brother to both Brian Stephens of Hanson and the late Mark Stephens. John grew up in Weymouth and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of seventeen. He attained the rank of Sergeant, serving for four years, including two tours in the Vietnam War. He earned numerous commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/1 star, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, Meritorious Mast, Rifle Marksman Badge, Combat Action Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal. He worked for forty-five years as a heavy equipment master mechanic for the International Union of Operating Engineers (Local 4). He lived and raised a family for many years in Braintree before moving to North Quincy. Faithful husband for forty-seven years of Catherine (Bailey) Stephens. Beloved father of Althea (Stephens) Heisler and her husband Ben Heisler of Westport, Conn. Loving grandfather of Esm Rose and Emery Mae Heisler, both of Westport, Conn. Brother-in law of Joanne Bailey-Hanna of Weymouth. Uncle of Eric and Mitchell Hanna, Henry, Paul, and Donna McCarthy, and Melanie Core. Lifelong friend of Michael and Helen Scalisi and their children of Weymouth. Along with many other wonderful friends. John was an avid boater and fisherman. He spent most of his free time on his boat just being out on the ocean. When not out at sea you could find John either hanging out at the boatyard with the guys for happy hour or at Bay Pointe Marina shooting the breeze with his boating friends. Tugged away at times by his two granddaughters who gave him so much joy. Those who knew John remember his infectious laugh, a mustache even hipsters would envy, and the most piercing set of steely blue eyes that could look right through you. He had the most unbelievable work ethic and a tremendous toughness and determination that he imparted to his daughter. John was very proud to be a Marine Corps veteran. Although he did not talk about his service to our country often, when he did open up, he had some amazing stories. Due to COVID-19 and to honor Johns wishes, no funeral services will be held. Johns wish was to be cremated. His loving wife and daughter will hold a celebration of life that will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please take a moment to hug a veteran, thank a veteran, spend time with a veteran. They sacrificed a piece of themselves so that we can be free and John would not have had it any other way. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers. com or call 617-472-6344.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store