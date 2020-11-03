John P. Young, 64, of Braintree, passed away on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Jamaica Plain, to John and Marie Kennedy Young, on March 31, 1956. He went to a day program at Vinfen that he looked forward to every day. John, the oldest of five children, was able to live his life to the fullest; riding his bikes from 4 years old to 54 years old, going for car rides, and enjoying himself at all the family celebrations. John is survived by his parents, Marie and John Young, sisters, Mary Young and her husband Thomas Meaney and Ellen Collins and her husband Dan Collins, and brother, Richard Young and his wife Michele Young and the late Thomas Young. He is also survived by his loving nieces, Cori Young and Ava Young, and many other nieces and nephews. The family of John wishes to extend their sincere thanks to South Shore Hospice, South Shore Arc, and the Vinfen Day Program. In lieu of flowers Johns family sincerely requests that donations in his name be made to the Vinfen Day Program, 5 Fennell Drive, Weymouth, MA 02188. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, Wednesday, November 4, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Saint Clare, Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
.