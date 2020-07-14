John Thomas, Jr., of Braintree, formerly of Hyde Park and Readville, died peacefully at his home on July 11, 2020, during the airing of the 7:00 PM Mass. He was 94 years young. John was the son of the late Lena (Blasenak) McGrath and John T. McGrath and loving husband of Carol (DeCross) McGrath for 51 years. Proud father of Scott Joseph McGrath of Braintree and Mark Christopher McGrath of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by very special cousins, unbelievable neighbors and church friends who became family and a wonderful priest, Fr. Dave Callahan, whose homilies, humanness and deep friendship created untold joy and happiness in his life. John was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, worked for the New Haven Railroad, Quincy Shipyard and proudly served at the U.S. Naval Air Station at Barbers Point, Hawaii. He then worked for 35 years for AT&T and Verizon ending his career as a Security Specialist. John was always very active. He was very handy around the house and could fix almost anything. He was an avid reader and golfer. He loved his Patriots and Bruins, but his greatest love was being a husband and dad. John was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church as well as a Eucharistic Minister for 35 years and a member of the finance committee. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, July 15th from 4:00 | 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. At the request of the family, please omit flowers and make donations to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. Johns wishes were for casual attire and absolutely no neckties. For directions or to leave a message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com