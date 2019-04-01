|
|
John T. "Jack" Skinner, age 85, entered into eternal life on March 30, 2019 Jack was born in Brockton, October 29, 1933 and raised in East Braintree. Jack enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in February 1952. A Korean War veteran; he received Korean Service Medal with a Star. The UN Service Medal National Defense, the Korean PUC, Good Conduct Medal and the Korean 50th Anniversary Medal. After returning from military service he returned to East Braintree. Mr. Skinner was a plumber and a member of the Plumbers Union Local 12 in Boston. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Dill) Skinner for 57 years. Devoted Father of Deborah J. Hill of Truman, Ark., John W. Skinner of E. Taunton, Joanne M. Presutti of Braintree, Kathleen M. Ramsey of Douglasville, Ga., Timothy E. Skinner of Rockland and Terri A. Skinner of Braintree. Brother of Walter P. Skinner of Boxford, William E. Skinner of Centerville, and the late Ann G. Sferrazza and Daniel H. Skinner. Father-in-law of Ronnie Hill, Donna Skinner, John Presutti, Christopher Ramsey and Dawn Skinner. Loving grandfather to 13 Grandchildren and great-grandfather to 11great- grandchildren. Jack is survived by his extended family, the Riordon Family, Fred Corning and Karen LaPlume. Funeral from Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington Street, Weymouth on Wednesday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass from Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, MA at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, April 2, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Burial in Braintree/Plain Street Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to: Norwell VNA and Hospice 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, Ma 02061. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019