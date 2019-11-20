|
Joseph A. Tenore, age 79, a lifelong Braintree resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the John Scott House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late Frank and Jennie (Durante) Tenore and was raised in Holbrook and Braintree. Joe was employed as a talented auto mechanic for various local dealerships and had also been self-employed for many years. He later taught at Braintree High School in the Adult Education night program for automotive mechanics for over fifteen years. He also worked for ten years in various capacities at The Country Club in Brookline, where he enjoyed many friendships. Joe enjoyed golfing and gardening and coached in Braintree Little League baseball for many years. Most of all, Joe was dedicated to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for fifty-four years of Margaret T. (Cosgrove) Tenore. Devoted father of Joseph A. Tenore, Jr. and Michelle M. Binda of Weymouth, Michael D. Tenore and his wife Shannon of Abington. Loving grandfather of Leo J. Tenore. One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Frank M. Tenore and his wife Kathleen of Bridgewater, Emily Vacka and her husband Gerry of Ohio, Raymond Tenore and his wife Rita of Holbrook, Arthur Tenore and his wife Marilyn of Arizona, and the late Judith Joyce. Joe is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, November 23 at 8 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 9 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. For those who wish, donations in Joes memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association MA Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019