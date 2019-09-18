|
|
Joseph "Joe" Casey, age 73, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Janis Casey, his two children, Debra Savonen of Braintree, Mass., Jay Casey of Quincy, Mass., his daughter-in-law, Courtney Casey of Quincy, Mass. his three grandchildren Brittanie Savonen of Weymouth, Mass., Michael Casey of Quincy, Mass. and Briana Casey. His three great-grandchildren Benjamin Casey, Knox Joseph McEachern and Stella Rose McEachern. His sister Gioia Pomerene of Plymouth, Mass.. and his three closest friends, Jean Holmes of Weymouth, Mass., James "Jimmy" Donlan of Quincy, Mass. and Robert "Bobby" McCarthy of Wellesley, Mass. Joe worked for 30 years for the Boston Fire Department and retired as a Captain. Joe was known for his kindness and generosity. J oe was always there for his family and friends if they needed help, needed advice or needed a hug. You could call Joe at any hour and he would drop everything to be there for you. Family and friends are going to miss you immensely. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 19, from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019