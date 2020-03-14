|
Joseph Michael Tomczyk of Braintree passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Chaisson) Tomczyk. Loving father of Michelle LaFrance and her husband Dan of Weymouth and Laurie Berk and her husband Jeff of Haverhill. Cherished grandfather of Eva and Joey Berk of Haverhill. Born in Boston, May 26, 1955, son of the late Joseph S. and Eva (Maczrowski) Tomczyk, and brother of Stanley J. Tomczyk of Braintree, Joe was a graduate of Brighton High School. He worked for Kayem Foods in Chelsea for 25 years, before transitioning to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking, and Classic Rock. Visiting hours in the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Joseph Tomczyk to Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or at www.giving.massgeneral.org.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020