Josephine I. Eno, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Herbert H. Eno of Braintree. She was the daughter of Paul McLarnon of Ireland and his wife Alice (Morris) of England. She is survived by her children, Christine Anderson of Blanco, Texas, Steven Eno of Plymouth, William Eno of Weymouth, and Kathleen and her husband Francis Petrelli Jr. of Braintree; and brother, Paul and his wife Dorothy McLarnon of Quincy. She was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Malone of West Palm Beach, Fla., Eileen Goddard, and brothers, Michael, Robert and Patrick McLarnon, and a grandson, Jarrod Petrelli, a member of the FBI in St. Louis Mo. Jo was the mother of four, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of fifteen. She was a graduate of Quincy High School. She had been a telephone operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph. She retired from New England Telephone in 1977. She was active at St. Thomas Moore in Braintree and attended Immaculate Conception in Weymouth. She was a member of the Weymouth Tennis Club, St. Thomas Moore Sodality, was Vice President of the Braintree Stroke Club, and a Telephone Pioneer. She was also a fund raiser and active volunteer at St. Coletta's Day School in Braintree. She lived in Quincy from 1928-1941, then moved to Braintree. In 2006 she moved to Weymouth. In her memory, donations can be made to the Jarrod Petrelli Scholarship Fund, c/o Petrelli, 18 Royal Lake, #8, Braintree, MA 02184. Visiting hours will be on Friday, July 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will start at the funeral home on Saturday, July 13, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Catholic funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare's Church, 1244 Liberty St., in Braintree. A graveside service will be follow at the Braintree Plain St. Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 10 to July 17, 2019