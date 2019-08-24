Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Brendan Church
589 Gallivan Boulevard
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. King Obituary
Joyce M. King, 67, of Braintree passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was the loving companion of 30 years to Al Portagallo of Braintree. She was predeceased by her loving son, Lael T. King, and her parents, Walter T. and Dorothy (Doyle) King; cherished sister of Carol A. Hannon and her husband Bill of Cohasset, Robert W. King and his wife Heather of Peabody, Walter T. King Jr. and his wife Jean of Hull, Kenneth F. King and his wife Barbara of Squantum, Genevieve M. King and her husband Louis of Quincy and the late Stephen G. King. Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Milton. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, #104, Natick, MA 01760. For information and online condolences, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now