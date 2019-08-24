|
Joyce M. King, 67, of Braintree passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was the loving companion of 30 years to Al Portagallo of Braintree. She was predeceased by her loving son, Lael T. King, and her parents, Walter T. and Dorothy (Doyle) King; cherished sister of Carol A. Hannon and her husband Bill of Cohasset, Robert W. King and his wife Heather of Peabody, Walter T. King Jr. and his wife Jean of Hull, Kenneth F. King and his wife Barbara of Squantum, Genevieve M. King and her husband Louis of Quincy and the late Stephen G. King. Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Milton. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, #104, Natick, MA 01760. For information and online condolences, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019