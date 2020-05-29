Judith A. (Hendy) of Braintree, 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 25, 2020. Judi was born on February 3, 1942, in Colchester, VT to the late Frederick G. and Geraldine M. Hendy. A 1960 graduate of Rice Memorial High School, she attended Lyndon State College, now Northern Vermont University, in Lyndonville, VT. In her youth, Judi worked with her father, mother and sister in their family restaurant business and, in her summers, she acted, sang and danced alongside visiting celebrities in local Summer Stock productions. She was married to the love of her life, Austin W. Burke, for 42 years until his death in 2007 and, together, they raised their three children in Braintree. Judi was an avid reader and an excellent cook and liked nothing more than a lively conversation over a good meal. She loved to sing and play the piano. Above all, she was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. Judi and Austin enjoyed traveling and taking cruises and had many wonderful and memorable trips with their family. They spent their summers at their second home on Lake Champlain and took great pleasure in hosting family and friends there. Judi was a woman of faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Weymouth, for more than 35 years. She is survived by her children, Austin F. Burke and his wife Beth of Norwell, Alina Burke-Visconte of Braintree and Anissa Noreke and her husband Holger of Norwell. She was proud and loving "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Jocelyn and her husband Matthew, Julia, Maeve, Grace, Olivia and Ryan. Predeceased by her sister, Carol, she was loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judi's memory to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Due to restrictions, a private service for immediate family only will be held at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A funeral Mass and celebration of Judi's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.Keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.