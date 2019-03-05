|
|
Judith "Judy" DeRusha Caristi of Braintree died on February 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Born December 11, 1941, to Marjorie Weck DeRusha and Joseph Emery DeRusha of Quincy, Judy was a 1959 graduate of Quincy High School. She went on to attend Mansfield Beauty School, where she channeled her immense artistic talents and creativity into hairstyling. She was employed at Anthony's Coiffures and later Posh, two popular salons Quincy. In addition, Judy worked at Almquist Florist and established Plant Peddlers, a plant care business serving private and corporate clients. Throughout her life, Judy pursued her art and expressed her talents through a variety of mediums. She was an accomplished painter, seamstress, quilter, gardener, decorator and floral designer. She graciously shared both her creativity and creations with others. As a longtime member and past president of Braintree Gardener's Guild, she was often assigned to decorate prominent spaces in the homes on the annual Christmas house tour. She was also an integral part of the QHS Class of 1959 Reunion Committee and was continuing that work at the time of her death. Judy was predeceased in 2016 by her soulmate and beloved husband of 54 years, Jerry. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Morse, and granddaughters, Caroline and Leanne Morse of Rockland; her son, Jason and his wife Marya of East Sandwich, twin grandsons, Colin and Paxton Caristi of New York, N.Y.; and her cats, Patches and Molly. There will be no services, but donations can be made in Judy's memory can be made to the Braintree Gardener's Guild, c/o Mrs. Carole Wilson, 333 Tremont Street, Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019