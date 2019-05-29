|
|
Julia M. Manganello, of Braintree, passed away on May 24,2019, peacefully. She was the beloved daughter of the late, Antonio Manganello and his wife, Carmine (Rinaldi) Manganello of Italy. Julia was a graduate of Braintree High School. She worked both for as a secretary for aprinting firm in Boston as well as a filing clerk for the MIB, the Medical Information Bureau. She was predeceased by her late sisters, Angela Porreca, Mary Kelliher, Frances Manganello, and Catherine MacDonald. She was also predeceased by her late brothers, Lucius, Vito and Abel Manganello. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hour at 9 a.m. Friday, May 31, will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, 516 Washington St., Braintree, followed by a catholic prayer service at the funeral home, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Blue Hill Cemetery at 11:20 a.m., at 700 West St. in Braintree.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 29 to June 5, 2019