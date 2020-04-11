|
|
June C. (Mirra) Vitagliano, age 88, of Braintree, passed away April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of retired Braintree Fire Chief Carl R. Vitagliano to whom she was married to for 62 years. Daughter of the late Toby and Flora (Palumbo) Mirra. Loving mother of Gary Vitagliano of Braintree, Jill McCaughey of Rockland and the late Carla Ambrose ESQ. Dear grandmother of Jaime and Hannah McCaughey. Sister of the late James, Richard, Anna Saluti, Phyllis Lytle, Jody DuPuis and Carol Mirra. Sister In-law of Marianna Vitagliano of Randolph. June was a graduate of Quincy High School class of 1949 and Bryant and Stratton School in motor accounting. She had worked as a secretary for the President of Armstrong Cork in Braintree, during which time she met her future husband who she married on June 2, 1957. June loved to travel and planned many memorable trips including 14 cruises to destinations including the Panama Canal, Alaska, Caribbean islands, Baltic capitals, Spain and Portugal. Other unforgettable journeys included a 22 day bus tour through Europe and a 14-day trip to China and Hong Kong where she and Carl walked the Great Wall of China. Carl admired her financial acumen, buying two homes and a Cape cottage during their time together. Services for June are private due to the current COVID-19 crisis. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date, where her life can truly be honored. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020