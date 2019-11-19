|
Karen A. Toland, formerly of Braintree, age 51, entered into eternal life suddenly on November 15, 2019. Karen grew up in Braintree and lived there for many years before moving to South Boston 10 years ago. Karen worked for over 25 years in various financial institutions. She began with Putnam Financial, then at State Street Bank and most recently as a vice president and client relationship manager at Voya Financial for many years. Karen enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Beloved daughter of Ann M. (Traynor) Toland of Braintree and the late Frank Toland, she was the beloved sister of Susan Toland of Rumford, R.I., and Stephen Toland and his wife Christine of Foxboro; loving aunt of Collin and Nico Toland; much loved niece of Jim and Claire Traynor of Kingston, Margaret Toland of Hanson and the late Daniel Toland. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Friday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to Marge Chrispin Center, 46 Lincoln St., Braintree, MA 02184. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019