Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Toland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Toland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Toland Obituary
Karen A. Toland, formerly of Braintree, age 51, entered into eternal life suddenly on November 15, 2019. Karen grew up in Braintree and lived there for many years before moving to South Boston 10 years ago. Karen worked for over 25 years in various financial institutions. She began with Putnam Financial, then at State Street Bank and most recently as a vice president and client relationship manager at Voya Financial for many years. Karen enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Beloved daughter of Ann M. (Traynor) Toland of Braintree and the late Frank Toland, she was the beloved sister of Susan Toland of Rumford, R.I., and Stephen Toland and his wife Christine of Foxboro; loving aunt of Collin and Nico Toland; much loved niece of Jim and Claire Traynor of Kingston, Margaret Toland of Hanson and the late Daniel Toland. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Friday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to Marge Chrispin Center, 46 Lincoln St., Braintree, MA 02184. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -