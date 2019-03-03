|
|
Kathleen Francis Boyle, 77, of Hunt Valley, Maryland, passed away February 15, 2019 at home in the loving arms of her family. Deeply loved, revered and cherished mother of Dr. Karen Elizabeth Boyle. Loving mother-in-law of Robert John Wehman. Devoted, loving, and proud grandmommie of Sloane Keeley Wehman, Blair Riley Wehman and Pierce Hudson Wehman. Loving sister of Mary Ann Alvarez of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Helene Fraser of Tallahassee, Florida and Karen Johnstone of Killingworth, Connecticut, treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kathy was born on December 17, 1941 to her two loving and dedicated parents, her mother Helen Fitzsimmons from Newport, Rhode Island and her father George Higgins Boyle of Passaic, New Jersey. Kathy graduated from Passaic High School, New Jersey 1959, and earned her Bachelors degree in Education with a special interest in American History from William Paterson University in 1963. Later, she earned two Masters degrees, from University of Massachusetts and Harvard University. Kathy spent her career dedicated to the education and mentorship of her students. She was a teacher in the Quincy Public Schools for a number of years, and then with the Brockton Public Schools | the Gilmore and Raymond Schools where she taught for over 30 years. Kathy developed and was the teacher and administrative leader in the Brockton early morning and afternoon education programs, and she developed and ran the Brockton Public School Summer Science Enrichment program. Kathy was a Braintree, Massachusetts resident, and was active as a volunteer at East Junior High School, Braintree High School, and St. Claires Church. She loved celebrating her Irish heritage, and was inv- olved in the Ancient Order of Hibernians and New England Feis and Oireachtas Irish stepdancing competitions. She cherished the opportunity to work with young children and her dedication to education was life-long. Following retirement, Kathy moved from Braintree, Massachusetts to Maryland to be with her daughter, and nothing made her happier than spending time with her beautiful grandchildren, where she was their first teacher, loving playmate and devoted grandmother. Kathy loved the ocean and the beach and instilled in her whole family an appreciation for the beauty that Gods nature holds. St. Therese of the Little Flower, and dearest, loving Mary, Mother of God, please pray for her and for all of her family who miss her so very much every day. She was her family's sunshine and happiness, confidant and best friend. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral mass at Church of the Nativity, Friday, March 15th at 11am, Timonium, Maryland.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2019