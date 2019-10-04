|
Kathleen L. (Trukowski) Ceriani, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1945, in Bayonne, N.J., to Walter and Ann Trukowski, and grew up in Kenilworth, N.J. She married Paul J. Ceriani Sr. on September 18, 1970, and moved to Quincy then Braintree. Paul and Kathleen have since moved to Naples, Fla., where they currently resided. Kathie worked for Zayre department store in Braintree as a sales associate. She also worked many years at Elsie Educational Student Loans in Braintree as an office manager. She worked at the Unemployment Office in Quincy. While in Florida she worked at Buena Vida Retirement Community and also as an office manager for Zenobi Pest Control. Kathleen loved animals of all kinds, especially her dogs throughout the years - Brownie, Bandit and Peanut. Her favorite activities were enjoying the beautiful beaches in N.J. and Florida and taking trips with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Sr. of Naples, Fla.; her son, Paul Jr. and daughter-in-law Leslie of Berkley; along with many loving relatives, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth F. Trukowski of Kenilworth, N.J. All of these people she loved and touched deeply. Private cremation. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , , AVOW Frances Georgeson Hospice House, avowcares.org, Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St., Quincy, MA, quincyanimalshelter.org.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019