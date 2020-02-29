|
Kathleen M. (Foley) of Braintree, died February 26, 2020. Kathleen vacationed with her family at Burke Mountain in East Burke, Vt., for over 35 years. She supported Archbishop Williams High School with their various fundraising efforts and was a longtime member of the Quincy Neighborhood Club. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Fitzgerald of Braintree; loving mother of Heather Fitzgerald of Braintree, Nicholas Fitzgerald of Braintree, and the late Garrett T. Fitzgerald; loving G.G. of Rory and Scarlett Mulkerin; cousin of Phyllis Kerr of Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to Archbishop Williams High School, 80 Independence Ave., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020