|
|
Kathleen (O'Brien) Pagel, 73, of Braintree, Mass., passed away peacefully, at home on April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born January 11, 1947, and raised in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where she met Walter J. Pagel, her husband of 40 years, who predeceased her in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Helen (Smiddy) O'Brien and her sister Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien. Those surviving her include her sister Maureen O'Brien, her brother, Kevin O'Brien and his wife Donna, her children, Walter and Christine Pagel, Brian and Lisa (Turner) Pagel, Jennifer (Pagel) and Sean O'Malley, Erin (Pagel) and Tom Carey, and her 7 grandchildren, Nicole Pagel, Amanda Pagel, Lindsey Routson, Ronan O'Malley, Julia O'Malley, Kathleen Carey, Thomas Carey, and Tyson Carey. She is also survived by countless friends and extended family members who are forever changed for the better having known her. Kathy was a simple woman, but without any of the negative connotations that could imply. She was simply grateful for the life she had, and immune to the trappings of a society that focuses on the superficial and the unnecessary. She invariably put the needs of others before her own, and she refused to complain or focus on the negative, even when cancer gave her every reason to. She was impossible to buy for, not because she had so much, but because she needed and wanted so little. Her subtle sense of humor and easy grace provided comfort and peace to those around her. She was the quiet force that anchored her family. She will be sorely missed. Although Services are not possible at this time, a Celebration of Kathy's life will be planned when appropriate. In keeping with her character, Kathy always felt that cut flowers were entirely impractical, so in lieu of them, please consider a donation to help the fight against cancer. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020