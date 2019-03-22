|
Keith Burr, age 49, of Braintree, originally from Dorchester, entered into rest March 19, 2019. Beloved son of Dorothy (Shiner) Burr of Braintree and the late Charles Burr, he was the treasured brother of Pamela Urbon, Charlene Norris, Mark Burr, all of Weymouth, Paula Burr of Quincy, Nancy Carver of Braintree, Christopher Burr of California and the late Stephen Burr; cherished uncle of Eric, Jonathan, Sean, Mark, Kelsey, Brian, Rachel and Lily. Keith loved hanging out with family and friends cheering on the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots, loved novels, movies, Dunkin Donuts, and scratch tickets. Arrangements are private, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In memory of Keith, please display acts of kindness, smile at a stranger, pay it forward in some small way, hug your loved ones, and keep life simple. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019